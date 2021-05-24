Topeka man suffers serious injuries Sunday in crash near Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon just west of Lawrence in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:55 p.m. Sunday on K-10 highway, about a half-mile south of Interstate 70.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Ford Ranger was northbound on K-10 when it drifted into oncoming traffic, side-swiping a southbound 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck.

The Ford then crossed over all southbound lanes of K-10 before coming to rest in a ravine in the west ditch.

The Dodge pickup truck, which was pulling a camper, came to rest on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes.

A 2016 Toyota 4-Runner that had been following the Ford struck debris from the collision and came to rest on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes.

The driver of the Ford, Bryan Alexander Chapple, 28, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Chapple, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Gary G. Stewart, 78, and a passenger, Joyce A. Stewart, 79, both of DeSoto, were reported uninjured. Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

The driver of the Toyota, Serena Lynn Laird, 54, of Topeka, also was reported uninjured. The patrol said Laird was wearing a seat belt.

