Topeka first responders hosting Battle the Badges Blood Drive May 27

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First responders from the Topeka Fire Department and Topeka Police Department will be donating blood during the fifth annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Thursday.

The Battle of the Badges is a yearly competition between TFD and TPD to see which department can recruit the most blood donors. Members of the community who give blood can cast a vote to determine who wins this year’s bragging rights.

“This event is known as Battle of the Badges, but to me it is really a pledge of the badges,” said Topeka Fire Chief Craig Duke. “Each year both departments look at this as a special way to serve our community. We pledge to go beyond our daily way to public safety servitude by donating blood. Donating blood is important for our community and I encourage everyone who can to sign up and help to save a life.”

“Topeka Police Department is always proud to lend our support to the life-saving efforts of our local Red Cross,” said Topeka Police Chief Brian Wheeles. “Blood donations are tremendously impactful to this community at anytime but never more important then headed into the summer months. I urge everyone to come out and donate the gift of life. Give blood! The friendly competition with Topeka Fire Department is an added bonus and definitely something that we look forward to every year. Cast your vote for TPD and help us reclaim the trophy.”

The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive will be held on Thursday, May 27 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Holliday Building on 620 SE Madison.

Individuals of all blood types can schedule an appointment and in most cases, those who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 can donate. If you have been vaccinated and plan on donating, it is important to know which vaccine you have received in order to determine donation eligibility.

You can sign up for the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED Cross, or online by clicking here.

