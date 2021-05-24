Advertisement

Semi driver injured after blowout south of Topeka

Officials say a semi driver suffered minor injuries after his big rig suffered a tire blowout...
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews on the scene tell us a semi-tractor trailer driver suffered minor injuries after a blowout on US-75.

It happened in the southbound lanes near 46th Street just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say the tractor’s front tire blew out, causing the rig to cross through the grass median and into the northbound lanes.

The semi then clipped a northbound pickup truck and then struck a guardrail.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other details released.

