Semi driver injured after blowout south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews on the scene tell us a semi-tractor trailer driver suffered minor injuries after a blowout on US-75.

It happened in the southbound lanes near 46th Street just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say the tractor’s front tire blew out, causing the rig to cross through the grass median and into the northbound lanes.

The semi then clipped a northbound pickup truck and then struck a guardrail.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other details released.

