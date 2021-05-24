School Resource Officer surprises Landon Middle Schooler with new bike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Landon Middle School student left school Monday with a big surprise.

School Resource Officer Gene Dixon reached out to the community to get 7th grader Patrick Steele a new bike, just a week after his old bike had been stolen.

Officer Dixon said he sees Patrick ride his bike to school every day. When he couldn’t get much information from him or the school’s security cameras, Dixon knew he had to help in another way.

“I told Officer Dixon as much information as I could get, and he helped me out,” Patrick said,” and I got a brand new bike!”

“When you have an opportunity to help out, it’s your responsibility,” Dixon said. “So I just threw it out there to see if I could get some help and a lot of good people, Capp’s included, a lot of people from my hometown of Chanute, Kansas, and from Topeka, Kansas, donated so we could make this happen.”

Dixon got the bike from Capp’s Bike Shop, who he said helped him find a reasonable price.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.