Advertisement

Rollover crash slows traffic Monday morning on I-70 in west Topeka

A rollover crash slowed traffic Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just east of S.W....
A rollover crash slowed traffic Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just east of S.W. Fairlawn Road.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover crash slowed traffic Monday morning on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.

The crash occurred around 7:25 a.m. Monday in the left lane of westbound I-70, just east of the S.W. Fairlawn Road exit.

A sport utility vehicle came to rest on its top following the crash.

It wasn’t immediately known if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Traffic was allowed to proceed on westbound I-70 in the right lane as crews from the Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

A wrecker was on the scene by around 7:45 a.m. and all lanes of traffic were reopened around 8 a.m.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is looking for information about a boy it found on Saturday...
TPD finds parents of child found Saturday morning
Sheriff TIm Morse said 31-year-old Shane Heslet and 25-year-old Andrew Meyer were stopped...
Two Topekans arrested on theft and meth charges in Jackson Co.
One person with serious injuries in NW Topeka Blvd. car crash
The brothers had been charged with four counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree...
Riley Co. deputy attorney presents Monday against Carr brothers in Wichita murder case appeal
Man involved in Kansas City drug ring gets 15-year sentence
Man involved in Kansas City drug ring gets 15-year sentence

Latest News

K-State President announces his retirement
A 31-year-old man was being held on a $25,00 bond in the Pottawatomie County Jail after his...
Manhattan man jailed in connection with sex crime in Pottawatomie County
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon just west of Lawrence in Douglas...
Topeka man suffers serious injuries Sunday in crash near Lawrence
9 Days of at least a Trace
More rain to end May