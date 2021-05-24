Rollover crash slows traffic Monday morning on I-70 in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover crash slowed traffic Monday morning on Interstate 70 in west Topeka.

The crash occurred around 7:25 a.m. Monday in the left lane of westbound I-70, just east of the S.W. Fairlawn Road exit.

A sport utility vehicle came to rest on its top following the crash.

It wasn’t immediately known if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Traffic was allowed to proceed on westbound I-70 in the right lane as crews from the Topeka Police Department, Topeka Fire Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

A wrecker was on the scene by around 7:45 a.m. and all lanes of traffic were reopened around 8 a.m.

