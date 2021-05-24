Riley Co. deputy attorney presents Monday against Carr brothers in Wichita murder case appeal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley County deputy attorney will present oral arguments on Monday against a pair of brothers convicted for murder, rape, and robbery spree in Wichita in 2000, according to the Manhattan Mercury.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that David Lowden will be presenting against Jonathon and Reginald Carr’s appeal on Monday, as the Carr brothers work to get their death penalties overturned.

The Mercury reported that Lowden has been with Riley County since January 2000, previously served as an assistant Sedgwick County attorney, and has been responsible for the appeals since the brothers’ convictions in 2002.

It said the brothers had been charged with four counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree murder, and 13 counts of rape. The counts stemmed from multiple crimes including the Dec. 14, 2000 deaths of Jason Befort, 26; Brad Heyka, 27; Heather Muller, 25; and Aaron Sander, 29.

The Mercury says Monday’s proceedings will consider 20 issues that had been brought up during the original appeal. It said the Kansas Supreme Court did not address them in 2014 because it had already decided on other grounds to overturn the Carrs’ death sentences.

According to the newspaper, the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 later overturned the state court’s decision, ruling that Kansas justices had improperly applied federal law in the case.

It said, some of the issues on appeal include whether the brothers’ Constitutional rights were violated when their penalty phases at trial were combined, as well as whether the trial judge correctly instructed the jury, among others.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.