‘Remember Our Fallen’ riders trek to D.C. to honor fallen soldiers

By Becky Goff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 40 motorcycle riders from across the US arrived in Junction City early Sunday evening on their way to Washington, D.C.

The riders are part of a group riding to “Remember Our Fallen” following a route from California to Washington, D.C. arriving in time for Memorial Day.

Many of the riders usually participate in the ‘Run for the Wall’ annual motorcycle ride, unfortunately that ride was cancelled this year.

The riders hope to continue showing support for those soldiers who did not make it home.

“Making sure that our fallen are not forgotten and that we keep focus on the repatriation of our POWs and MIAs.” U.S. Army, Ret. Maj. Daniel Hammond says.

“It’s a distinct honor, to be able to do this, but it’s also, being a, being a veteran, it’s impossible for me to just let, just let it fall.” Remember Our Fallen Ride, organizer, Barry Bateman says.

The riders are spending the night in Junction City before continuing their trek east on Monday morning, the riders will be at the Topeka rest stop around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

