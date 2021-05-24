Advertisement

Pair arrested in connection with burglary at Topeka apartment complex

Michael Delaney and Shelby Whitaker
Michael Delaney and Shelby Whitaker(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A citizen alert led to two arrests at a southwest Topeka apartment complex.

Around 4:00 Monday morning, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call about a man and a woman seen breaking into a car at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of SW 29th St.

Responding officers located two people matching the suspects’ description: 31-year-old Michael Delaney of Silver Lake and 23-year-old Shelby Whitaker of Topeka. A number of stolen items were also recovered nearby. Delaney and Whitaker were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Burglary and Vehicle Theft under $1,500.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is looking for information about a boy it found on Saturday...
TPD finds parents of child found Saturday morning
Sheriff TIm Morse said 31-year-old Shane Heslet and 25-year-old Andrew Meyer were stopped...
Two Topekans arrested on theft and meth charges in Jackson Co.
One person with serious injuries in NW Topeka Blvd. car crash
The brothers had been charged with four counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree...
Riley Co. deputy attorney presents Monday against Carr brothers in Wichita murder case appeal
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon just west of Lawrence in Douglas...
Topeka man suffers serious injuries Sunday in crash near Lawrence

Latest News

Brig. Gen. Andrew Gainey (US Army)
Fort Riley celebrates new Brigadier General
School Officer Dixon surprised 7th grader Patrick Steele with a new bike, replacing the one...
School Resource Officer surprises Landon Middle Schooler with new bike
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
K-State announces new “Powercat Porch” Beer Garden at Bill Snyder Family Stadium
Motorcycle riders continue cross-country trip to honor fallen soldiers
Motorcycle riders continue cross-country trip to honor fallen soldiers