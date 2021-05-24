Pair arrested in connection with burglary at Topeka apartment complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A citizen alert led to two arrests at a southwest Topeka apartment complex.

Around 4:00 Monday morning, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call about a man and a woman seen breaking into a car at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of SW 29th St.

Responding officers located two people matching the suspects’ description: 31-year-old Michael Delaney of Silver Lake and 23-year-old Shelby Whitaker of Topeka. A number of stolen items were also recovered nearby. Delaney and Whitaker were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of Burglary and Vehicle Theft under $1,500.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.