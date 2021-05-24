Motorcycle riders continue cross-country trip to honor fallen soldiers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Motorcycle riders from across the country made their way through Topeka Monday morning headed for Washington D.C.

It’s a 32-year tradition that was almost disrupted by the pandemic.

“Run for the Wall had to postpone due to covid reasons and a lot of these riders are alumni for that and wanted to continue the mission,” said Ken Ley, a rider from California.

They’ve renamed this year’s ride Remember the Fallen as they make the journey to raise awareness for the soldiers that didn’t make it home from war.

Heather Mal traveled from Michigan. She said, “I work for the VA and just have a passion for the veterans and I wanted to come out and show them how much I support them.”

“For me it’s coming into the towns, it’s hugging a Gold Star mother who may have lost a son in Afghanistan or Iraq,” Ley added. “They need to know that they’re remembered. They deserve to know and have a right to know that we think of them, that we love them, that they’re part of our family, and that they haven’t been forgotten.”

For Bill Hollman from Texas, it’s personal. He said, “My grandfather was in the Spanish-American war, both my parents were in World War II and then me in Vietnam, so it’s a way to really support the troops.”

Several area veteran’s groups also made their support known by flying American flags along the Interstate overpasses and helping riders fill up their gas tanks at the east Topeka rest station.

Mal said it is an emotional experience.

“You see the overpasses and you choke up and the tears start to flow,” she continued saying, “Then you see one veteran salute another one, it’s unbearable. You think about the sacrifice that they made and when they signed up they had no idea what it was going to cost them and how it was going to change them, so it’s really powerful to be able to be with them.”

The cross-country trip will end at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

