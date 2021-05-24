Most Remain Dry Tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was muggy and a little warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s and dewpoints in the middle 60s. Tonight will continue to be partly to mostly cloudy with light southerly winds. Lows will get down to near 66 degrees overnight Sunday night.

For Monday, highs break 80 for most in Northeast Kansas with many people staying dry during the day with isolated rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the day on Monday. Best chances are going to be east of I-35/335 and south of I-70. Winds will be southerly between 10-15 mph.

We are tracking a storm system to our west in parts of Northwest Kansas Monday evening. These storms will track east and will weaken before reaching Northeast Kansas so we are not expecting severe weather on Monday night. There is a chance of seeing rain and leftover thunderstorms Monday night for areas north of I-70. Rain could be heavy at times and there could be some gusty winds near 40 mph as the storms dissipate Monday night.

Tonight: Low near 66 degrees. Partly to mostly cloudy sky conditions. Winds light from the south.

Tomorrow: High near 81 degrees. Partly cloudy with a low chance for isolated rain showers during the day. Winds south at 10-15 mph.

Allergies have also been a problem for many folks across Northeast Kansas. Monday, grass and trees will be in the high category with weeds and mold being low. Mold is expected to climb slightly over the next few days however.

Allergy Report (WIBW)

Lower 80s still on Tuesday with a chance for seeing some rain and possibly isolated thunderstorms Tuesday evening with some storms being strong, but likely not severe. At best, gusty winds between 40-50 mph and nickel and dime sized hail would be the only hazards along with some lightning. Southerly winds still between 10-15 mph and partly cloudy conditions are expected with those scattered rain chances.

We could see more storm development on Wednesday and Thursday. An area of low pressure will form in eastern Colorado and will provide for chances to see possible severe weather on Wednesday night. Right now though, it is looking like the highest chances for storms will be north of I-70 into parts of Nebraska. Wednesday during the day should be partly cloudy with a slight chance for some rain and small thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and highs in the lower 80s.

On Thursday, the threat for storms is currently lining up to be in south central Kansas leaving most of us here in Northeast Kansas unaffected. However, we will have to keep an eye on both these days as things could still change being several days out.

Winds will become north Thursday night behind a cold front. This will cool our highs down to the middle 70s on Friday with rain and possibly thunderstorms Friday night. we climb back near 80 for next weekend with no rain expected on Friday or Saturday, but it’s looking like it could be rainy again on Sunday evening of next week.

Sunday Evening 8-Day (WIBW)

