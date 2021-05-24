Monday forecast: Isolated Showers/Storms, Most Dry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The final 8 days of May consists of at least a chance of rain or t-storms somewhere in northeast KS everyday. Again it doesn’t mean it will rain everyday in your backyard. There will be several chances to take advantage of dry conditions in between rounds of rain.

At least in the short term, the concern for more widespread rain this week is Tuesday and Thursday with the higher probability of severe weather being Wednesday evening and Thursday. There does remain some uncertainty on rainfall for the holiday weekend but at least at this point Saturday’s looking to be the driest day while Memorial Day may end up being rainy (Sunday remains uncertain).

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance of showers/storms, most areas dry for most of the day. Highs in the mid 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Slight chance of showers/storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms. There does remain some uncertainty on how widespread the rain will be so this will be fine-tuned tomorrow. Highs in the mid 70s-low 80s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday may end up being dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 80s. This is looking to be the warmest day of the week before storms develop Wednesday evening with rain/storms continuing Thursday. This will cool temperatures down to 80° possibly stuck in the 70s.

The rain chance lowers Friday and Saturday before increasing again Sunday into Memorial Day Monday.

Taking Action:

We still need to take this weather pattern on a day by day basis when it comes to how any rain may affect your outdoor plans. Confidence isn’t high enough to say one day will be a washout to the point where you need to cancel outdoor plans at this time but tomorrow, Thursday and Memorial Day Monday are the 3 days being monitored the most for the relatively higher chances for rain during the day. Keep checking back for updated details everyday.

Storms Monday night (Hail/wind risk) (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risks (SPC/WIBW)

Storms Mainly After 6pm Wednesday (SPC/WIBW)

