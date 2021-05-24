Manhattan man jailed in connection with sex crime in Pottawatomie County

WESTMORELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A 31-year-old man was being held on a $25,000 bond in the Pottawatomie County Jail following his arrest in connection with sexual exploitation of a child, authorities said.

The man was identified as Zachariah Bayless, of rural Manhattan.

Pottawatomie County sheriff’s authorities said Bayless was booked into jail on Friday in connection with sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18.

According to the Pottawatomie County sheriff’s Facebook page, Bayless turned himself in to the Pottawatomie County Jail, which is located in Westmoreland.

The crimes are suspected to have occurred between December 2020 and May 2021, according to the Facebook post.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the case.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.