LIVE: Kansas Supreme Court hears appeals in Carr brothers’ death sentences

FILE - This combination of 2013 file photos provided by the Kansas Department of Corrections...
FILE - This combination of 2013 file photos provided by the Kansas Department of Corrections shows Reginald Carr, left, and Jonathan Carr. The Kansas Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments from attorneys Thursday, May 4, 2017, considering for a second time whether to spare the two brothers from being executed for four murders in December 2000 in what became known as "the Wichita massacre" after earlier rulings in the men's favor sparked a political backlash. (Kansas Department of Corrections via AP, File)(AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: May. 18, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Attorneys for Jonathan and Reginald Carr will appear before the Kansas Supreme Court on Monday. They will work to get their death sentences overturned.

In 2002, the Carr brothers were convicted on four counts of capital murder and sentenced to death. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned the death sentence in 2014. Two years later, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed that decision and reinstated the death penalty.

Now, the Kansas Supreme Court must address 20 issues raised in the original appeal that it did not initially rule on in 2014 because of that court’s original decision on their sentence.

Lawyers for Jonathan and Reginald Carr will be back in court next week as they work to get their death penalties overturned.

In 2014, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned death penalty sentences for the brothers, who were convicted of multiple murders the pair committed in Wichita in December 2000.

In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed that decision and reinstated the death penalty. Now, the Kansas Supreme Court must address 20 penalty-phase issues from the brothers’ capital murder trial that the court did not previously need to rule on.

In December 2000, the brothers went on a weeklong crime spree, sexually assaulting, beating and robbing multiple people, killing five of them. The new proceedings in the Carr Brothers appeal will be heard beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, May 24.

