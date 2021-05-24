LIVE: Kansas Supreme Court hears appeals in Carr brothers’ death sentences

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Attorneys for Jonathan and Reginald Carr will appear before the Kansas Supreme Court on Monday. They will work to get their death sentences overturned.

In 2002, the Carr brothers were convicted on four counts of capital murder and sentenced to death. The Kansas Supreme Court overturned the death sentence in 2014. Two years later, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed that decision and reinstated the death penalty.

Now, the Kansas Supreme Court must address 20 issues raised in the original appeal that it did not initially rule on in 2014 because of that court’s original decision on their sentence.

In December 2000, the brothers went on a weeklong crime spree, sexually assaulting, beating and robbing multiple people, killing five of them. The new proceedings in the Carr Brothers appeal will be heard beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, May 24.

