Kimberly Compass found guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of 2-year-old son

Kimberly Compass
By Caroline Elliott
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kimberly Compass has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her 2-year-old son Zayden Jaynesahkluah.

Zayden died of methadone poisoning at a south Wichita motel. The jury started deliberations after closing arguments Monday morning.

Compass did not take the stand in her own defense last week.

Sentencing for Compass is set for Aug. 12.

