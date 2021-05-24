Kansas City woman arrested on Saturday for felon in possesssion of firearm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Mo. woman was arrested on Saturday night following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a northbound Dodge Caliber for a traffic infraction near 134th and US Hwy 75 around 10:30 p.m.

The passenger, Ciara Lynne Henry, 36, of Kansas City, Missouri was subsequently arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, and transporting an open container.

