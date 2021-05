K-State’s Wicks, KU’s Messinger highlight All-Big 12 awards

(WIBW) - Another dominant season from Kansas State’s Jordan Wicks has earned the sophomore a spot on the 2021 All-Big 12 First Team.

Wicks, a left-handed pitcher from Conway, Arkansas, ranks second all-time for the Wildcats in strikeouts with 221.

K-State teammates Zach Kokoska and Dylan Phillips earned Second Team honors Monday, while Nick Goodwin, Chris Ceballos, Tyler Eckberg and Cameron Thompson received honorable mention nods. Goodwin was also voted to the All-Freshman Team.

Skyler Messinger highlights honors for the Jayhawks with a selection to the Second-Team.

KU’s Tavian Josenberger was named to the All-Freshman Team, while Maui Ahuna, Dylan Ditzenberger, Tavian Josenberger and Jonah Ulane were named honorable mention picks.

KU (30-26) begins Big 12 Tournament play in Oklahoma City Tuesday against West Virginia. K-State (31-21) kicks off the tournament Thursday against TCU.

ALL-BIG 12 FIRST TEAM

Andy Thomas, Baylor, C, Jr.

Tyler Hardman, Oklahoma, INF, R-Jr.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Oklahoma State, INF, So.

Mitchell Daly, Texas, INF, Fr.

Jace Jung, Texas Tech, INF, Fr.

Jared McKenzie, Baylor OF, Fr.

Phillip Sikes, TCU, OF, Jr.

Dru Baker, Texas Tech, OF, So.

Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State, UTL/RHP, Fr.

Ivan Melendez, Texas, DH, R-So.

Jordan Wicks, Kansas State, LHP, So.

Ty Madden, Texas, RHP, R-So.

Tristan Stevens, Texas, RHP, R-Jr.

Luke Boyd, Baylor, RHP, Sr.

Haylen Green, TCU, LHP, Sr.

ALL-BIG 12 SECOND TEAM

Braxton Fulford, Texas Tech, C, Jr.

Skyler Messinger, Kansas, INF, R-Jr.

Peyton Graham, Oklahoma, INF, R-Fr.

Brayden Taylor, TCU, INF, Fr.

Gene Wood, TCU, INF, R-Sr.

Cam Williams, Texas INF, R-Jr.

Zach Kokoska, Kansas State, OF, Jr.

Dylan Phillips, Kansas State, OF/UTL, So.

Mike Antico, Texas, OF, R-Sr.

Hunter Wolfe, TCU, DH, R-Sr.

Tyler Thomas, Baylor, LHP,, Jr.

Austin Krob, TCU, LHP, So.

Russell Smith, TCU, LHP, R-So.

Micah Dallas, Texas Tech, RHP, So.

Jackson Wolf, West Virginia, LHP, Sr.

Jason Ruffcorn, Oklahoma, RHP, R-Sr.

Brett Standlee, Oklahoma State, RHP, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

Baylor: Hayden Kettler, Jack Pineda, Tre Richardson

Kansas: Maui Ahuna, Dylan Ditzenberger; Tavian Josenberger, Jonah Ulane

Kansas State: Chris Ceballos, Tyler Eckberg, Nick Goodwin, Cameron Thompson

Oklahoma: Conor McKenna, Brett Squires, Brandon Zaragoza

Oklahoma State: Cade Cabiness, Max Hewitt, Carson McCusker, Parker Scott, Jake Thompson, Caeden Trenkle

TCU: Zach Humphreys, Gray Rodgers

Texas: Silas Ardoin, Trey Faltine, Pete Hansen, Douglas Hodo III, Aaron Nixon, Tanner Witt, Zach Zubia

Texas Tech: Patrick Monteverde, Ryan Sublette

West Virginia: Austin Davis, Paul McIntosh

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Tavian Josenberger, Kansas, OF

Nick Goodwin, Kansas State, INF

Jace Bohrofen, Oklahoma, OF

Trevor Martin, Oklahoma State, RHP

Elijah Nunez, TCU, OF

River Ridings, TCU, LHP

Brayden Taylor, TCU, INF

Mitchell Daly, Texas, INF

Aaron Nixon, Texas, RHP/INF

Tanner Witt, Texas, RHP/INF

Ben Hampton, West Virginia

Mikey Kluska, West Virginia INF

