K-State President announces his retirement

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The President of Kansas State University announced Monday he plans to retire at the end of the year.

Richard B. Myers is the university’s 14th president and has served in the role since 2016.

“Being president of my alma mater was one of the most fulfilling jobs I’ve ever had,” Myers said in a statement. “It was an honor to help move K-State forward on many fronts. I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with the many talented and dedicated people who comprise the K-State family.”

Myers graduated from the university in 1965 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and joined the Air Force through K-State’s ROTC program.

He also graduated from Air Command and Staff College at Maxwell Air Force Base in 1977, U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks in 1981, and the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, where he completed a program for Senior Executives in National and International Security in 1991.

The native Kansan from Merriam retired as a four-star general in the Air Force.

In 2006 Kansas State University named the military science building — home of the Army ROTC and Air Force ROTC program — Gen. Richard B. Myers Hall, in honor of his service and dedication.

The Kansas Board of Regents said they will announce details on the search to replace Myers at a later date.

