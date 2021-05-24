Advertisement

K-State announces new “Powercat Porch” Beer Garden at Bill Snyder Family Stadium

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(WIBW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is welcoming fans back to full capacity at Bill Snyder Family Stadium this fall with a new beer garden.

The Powercat Porch will be located in the southeast corner of the stadium and feature beer, wine and margarita sales for fans. The space will be completed this summer and will be able to accommodate about 400 fans. It will be the stadium’s second beer garden; the south Goss Family Tailgate Terrace opened in 2019.

“We want to continue to find ways to provide a better and more entertaining environment at our venues and adding another beer garden is a good next step,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “We know that the past year has been difficult in many ways, but we are looking forward to returning to normalcy and having the K-State Family back in full force in Bill Snyder Family Stadium this fall.”

K-State’s first home football game is scheduled for Sept. 11 against Southern Illinois.

