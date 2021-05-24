Investigation underway after inmate says he was beaten at Shawnee Co. Jail

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man arrested on multiple Topeka Municipal Court charges May 16, says he was beaten while in the Shawnee County Jail.

Jeramiah Ray Spencer, 42, came to WIBW-TV last week to say he was beaten in jail on Sunday, May 16. A Facebook post showed Spencer with a cut and bruised face.

13 NEWS contacted Shawnee County Corrections Director Brian Cole who said “…we did have a use of force incident involving Mr. Spencer during a recent incarceration. The officer has been played on administrative leave pending this investigation. We take this matter very seriously and are awaiting the disposition of the investigation before we are able to provide additional information.”

Shawnee County Corrections indicated Spencer had been arrested Sunday, May 16, on charges of interference with a law enforcement officer, disobeying a lawful police order, drug paraphernalia, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, driving left of center, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

He was released Monday morning, May 17, after posting bond.

