Advertisement

Investigation underway after inmate says he was beaten at Shawnee Co. Jail

Jeramiah Spencer, 42, of Topeka says he was badly beaten by a corrections officer while...
Jeramiah Spencer, 42, of Topeka says he was badly beaten by a corrections officer while detained at the Shawnee Co. Jail.(Submitted)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man arrested on multiple Topeka Municipal Court charges May 16, says he was beaten while in the Shawnee County Jail.

Jeramiah Ray Spencer, 42, came to WIBW-TV last week to say he was beaten in jail on Sunday, May 16. A Facebook post showed Spencer with a cut and bruised face.

13 NEWS contacted Shawnee County Corrections Director Brian Cole who said “…we did have a use of force incident involving Mr. Spencer during a recent incarceration. The officer has been played on administrative leave pending this investigation. We take this matter very seriously and are awaiting the disposition of the investigation before we are able to provide additional information.”

Shawnee County Corrections indicated Spencer had been arrested Sunday, May 16, on charges of interference with a law enforcement officer, disobeying a lawful police order, drug paraphernalia, DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, driving left of center, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

He was released Monday morning, May 17, after posting bond.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is looking for information about a boy it found on Saturday...
TPD finds parents of child found Saturday morning
Sheriff TIm Morse said 31-year-old Shane Heslet and 25-year-old Andrew Meyer were stopped...
Two Topekans arrested on theft and meth charges in Jackson Co.
One person with serious injuries in NW Topeka Blvd. car crash
The brothers had been charged with four counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree...
Riley Co. deputy attorney presents Monday against Carr brothers in Wichita murder case appeal
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon just west of Lawrence in Douglas...
Topeka man suffers serious injuries Sunday in crash near Lawrence

Latest News

Kimberly Compass
Kimberly Compass found guilty of 1st-degree murder in death of 2-year-old son
Coronavirus in Kansas
Kansas reports less than 300 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
mergency crews were responding to a report of a hit-and-run collision Monday morning in the...
Crews respond to hit-and-run collision between truck and bicycle Monday morning south of Topeka
Rollover crash slows traffic Monday morning on I-70 in west Topeka