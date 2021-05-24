Governor Kelly signs fully fund education bill, along with school property tax extension bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People on both sides of the aisle are celebrating a bill they say fully funds the state’s schools.

Governor Laura Kelly was joined by education advocates and a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday as she signed House Bill 2134 - a bill to fully fund education for the third consecutive year.

“I promise the people of Kansas I would be the educational governor,” Gov. Kelly said. “I’m proud to say support from Democratic and Republican colleagues, advocates, teachers, and faculty all across the state I have kept that promise. As we continue to recover from the COVID 19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to support our teachers and our schools.”

Kelly also signed an extension of the current state 20-mil property tax levy for schools.

Education advocates say they’ve been waiting for this moment.

“We have fought so hard to have stable funding in our state. I’ve served on my local board as that is the same for 13 years and it’s been a constant battle,” President of KASB, Lori Blake emphasized. ”So many students that have been isolated across our state, and to have the support financially to be able to intervene and recognize not only their academic loss that has taken place in this time of remote learning but also to address the social-emotional needs that have come up.”

Kelly says she didn’t agree with all aspects of the bill - including expanding a scholarship program for private schools.

But she says the compromise achieved the main goals, “As governor, I’m committed to seeking bipartisan solutions and working across the aisle to get things done.”

“For Kansas families and for Kansas business because ensuring kids have access to quality clarification not only helps them succeed. It helps our businesses succeed. it promotes economic development by providing employers with a highly skilled workforce,” Kelly added.

On the other side House Speaker Ron Ryckman says he’s pleased the bill gives students options, “it meets the standards of the court sets for us for the funding, expansion of the tax scholarship credits the more kids can participate.”

“I think the accountability to making sure that the money falls to kids especially the ones I need the most and also if we’re gonna go virtual again there are more safeguards on that and so it’s more of a program and not just individual basis on how we do virtual schools going forward,” Ryckman added.

Ryckman says he was disappointed the governor vetoed a bill, which would have allowed property tax refunds for small businesses impacted by COVID restrictions.

Kelly said it lacked transparency and says her administration has every intention on providing assistance to businesses without violating federal regulations by operating through the SPARK task force.

