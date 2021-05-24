Advertisement

Georgia park with giant Confederate carving approves changes

A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in...
A carving on Stone Mountain honoring Confederate generals is shown on Monday, May 24, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The Stone Mountain Memorial Association board approved some minor changes in the popular park, located near Atlanta, but did not address any possible changes to the carving or streets named after Confederate generals as some had hoped.(Source: AP Photo/Ron Harris)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — The board overseeing a mountain park near Atlanta with a giant carving of Confederate leaders has voted to relocate Confederate flags from a busy walking trail and create a museum exhibit that acknowledges the site’s connection to the Ku Klux Klan.

The proposals approved Monday were part of an effort by the Stone Mountain Memorial Association to address criticism of the park’s Confederate legacy and shore up its finances.

The board did not address the carving, which shows Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson mounted on horseback.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is looking for information about a boy it found on Saturday...
TPD finds parents of child found Saturday morning
Sheriff TIm Morse said 31-year-old Shane Heslet and 25-year-old Andrew Meyer were stopped...
Two Topekans arrested on theft and meth charges in Jackson Co.
One person with serious injuries in NW Topeka Blvd. car crash
The brothers had been charged with four counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree...
Riley Co. deputy attorney presents Monday against Carr brothers in Wichita murder case appeal
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon just west of Lawrence in Douglas...
Topeka man suffers serious injuries Sunday in crash near Lawrence

Latest News

In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he...
Texas poised to allow unlicensed carrying of handguns
Governor Kelly signs fully fund education bill, along with school property tax extension bill
Governor Kelly signs fully fund education bill, along with school property tax extension bill
Clara Cooper shares her story of when she worked to help the war effort
A resident at Topeka Presbyterian Manor shares her story on working during World War II
Clara Cooper shares her story of when she worked to help the war effort
Clara Cooper shares her story of when she worked to help the war effort
Kansas State's Jordan Wicks during an NCAA baseball game on Friday, March 5, 2021 in Manhattan,...
K-State’s Wicks, KU’s Messinger highlight All-Big 12 awards