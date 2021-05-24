Fort Riley celebrates new Brigadier General

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley celebrated the promotion of Deputy Commanding - Maneuver General Col. Andrew Gainey, now Brig. Gen. Gainey.

Gainey has had a distinguished military career, earning a vast collection of medals and honors through two combat deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan. He also has multiple degrees from Kansas State University and the Marine Corps War College.

Fort Riley noted the historic significance of the occasion.

“U.S. Army Colonel Andrew C. Gainey will be promoted to brigadier general and pinned by lifelong friend and colleague, Gen. Vincent K. Brooks, U.S. Army retired. Gen. Brooks and his brother were the first pair of African American general officer brothers in the U.S. Army. Col. Gainey and his brother, U.S. Army Maj. Gen Sean Gainey, will be the second set.”

Brig. Gen. Gainey’s decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit (with Oak Leaf Cluster), Bronze Star Medal (with Two Oak Leaf Cluster), the Meritorious Service Medal (with Four Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Commendation Medal (with Two Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Achievement Medal, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, Office of the Secretary of Defense Identification Badge and the Army Staff Identification Badge.

