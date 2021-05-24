Advertisement

Evergy warning customers of recent scam attempts

(Evergy)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy is warning customers of a phone scam involving individuals pretending to be employees.

According to Evergy, the individuals are asking customers for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. In most cases, the caller says the customer’s check has bounced or that they have a past-due bill. The caller will then ask the customer to pay using a pre-paid card. Evergy says these callers are not employees and the company would never request payment on the same day as a utility disconnection. The company also says it would never ask a customer to buy a pre-paid debit card to pay for service.

Evergy employees always carry their employee identification, typically wear Evergy branded clothing, and drive an Evergy vehicle. Furthermore, Evergy does not perform door-to-door sales and employees rarely need to enter a customer’s house. To verify an alleged Evergy employee, you can call Evergy’s customer service line at 1-800-383-1183.

