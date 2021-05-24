Advertisement

Crews respond to hit-and-run collision between truck and bicycle Monday morning south of Topeka

mergency crews were responding to a report of a hit-and-run collision Monday morning in the...
mergency crews were responding to a report of a hit-and-run collision Monday morning in the Pauline area south of Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a bicycle Monday morning in the Pauline area just south of Topeka.

The collision was reported around 10:35 a.m. Monday near S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Chrisitian said the collision occurred as the bicycle and pickup truck were both traveling north on S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene found that a 72-year-old man was riding his bicycle when the mirror of a pickup truck struck him from behind, Christian said.

The pickup truck, which was possibly white in color, didn’t stop, Christian said.

The bicyclist refused medical treatment at the scene.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies remained at the scene for around a half-hour and could be seen talking with a group of bicycle riders at the northeast corner of S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.

Meanwhile, Christian said, deputies were searching for the driver of the pickup truck late Monday morning.

Anyone with information may call 785-251-2200.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is looking for information about a boy it found on Saturday...
TPD finds parents of child found Saturday morning
Sheriff TIm Morse said 31-year-old Shane Heslet and 25-year-old Andrew Meyer were stopped...
Two Topekans arrested on theft and meth charges in Jackson Co.
One person with serious injuries in NW Topeka Blvd. car crash
The brothers had been charged with four counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree...
Riley Co. deputy attorney presents Monday against Carr brothers in Wichita murder case appeal
A Topeka man was seriously injured in a crash Sunday afternoon just west of Lawrence in Douglas...
Topeka man suffers serious injuries Sunday in crash near Lawrence

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Rollover crash slows traffic Monday morning on I-70 in west Topeka
Traffic on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka will be slowed on Monday...
Work on I-70 to take place Monday, Wednesday in downtown Topeka
A rollover crash slowed traffic Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 just east of S.W....
One taken to hospital after rollover crash Monday morning on I-70 in west Topeka