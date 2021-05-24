Crews respond to hit-and-run collision between truck and bicycle Monday morning south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a bicycle Monday morning in the Pauline area just south of Topeka.

The collision was reported around 10:35 a.m. Monday near S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee County sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Abigail Chrisitian said the collision occurred as the bicycle and pickup truck were both traveling north on S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene found that a 72-year-old man was riding his bicycle when the mirror of a pickup truck struck him from behind, Christian said.

The pickup truck, which was possibly white in color, didn’t stop, Christian said.

The bicyclist refused medical treatment at the scene.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies remained at the scene for around a half-hour and could be seen talking with a group of bicycle riders at the northeast corner of S.W. 57th and Topeka Boulevard.

Meanwhile, Christian said, deputies were searching for the driver of the pickup truck late Monday morning.

Anyone with information may call 785-251-2200.

