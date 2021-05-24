Advertisement

Child behavior expert gives tips to help kids adjust to a post-pandemic world

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With places reopening and life getting back to normal, it could be a tricky transition for children.

Dr. Abby Callis, the Director of Quality, Outcomes and Training at Family Service and Guidance Center said kids are resilient but that did not make the pandemic easy for them.

“Kids in particular really need to be around people and a lot of them have had trouble with being isolated trying to accomplish things without anybody to support them,” she said.

“We’ve seen a lot of kids struggling just being isolated it’s very taxing.”

Callis said it could take some time for kids to get used to socializing again but there are ways to help the process.

“I think helping kids get back into a routine prior to having to do a routine at school will be very helpful,” she advised.

“If they used to dance get them back into dance, if they spend Saturdays at the park go to the park on Saturdays, any of those things that they used to really enjoy encouraging them to get back into the swing of that while addressing the fears that they might have.”

There are some steps parents can take if changes in their kids cause them to worry.

“One of the best things that parents can do if you’re concerned about something they haven’t seen in the child before is to talk to them there’s always this sort of misunderstanding that talking about something makes people think about it when they haven’t been before and that’s just not true,” she said.

“Parents know the kids best and if they are concerned it’s probably a time to be concerned so if something lasts for a considerable amount of time away to know that you should be concerned if your child reaches out to you about the way they’re feeling or the fact that they’re struggling that’s a time to additional resources.”

Check out some resources for parents here.

