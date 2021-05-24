Arrest made after CiCo Park hit with graffiti
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. says an arrest has been made after CiCo Park was found littered with graffiti.
According to a tweet from the RCPD Police Dept. page, the arrest was made Monday afternoon.
The post said officers found a trail of paintings and empty spray cans.
We made an arrest this afternoon for a large amount of graffiti in and around CiCo Park after officers followed a trail of paintings and empty spray cans.— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) May 24, 2021
Our local parks are beautiful and colorful already. Please don't paint them. pic.twitter.com/hyH9Iwm2lk
