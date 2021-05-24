Advertisement

Arrest made after CiCo Park hit with graffiti

RCPD says officers found a trail of paintings and empty cans in CiCo Park Monday.
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. says an arrest has been made after CiCo Park was found littered with graffiti.

According to a tweet from the RCPD Police Dept. page, the arrest was made Monday afternoon.

The post said officers found a trail of paintings and empty spray cans.

