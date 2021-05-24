All Shawnee Co. swimming facilities set to open on time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All Shawnee County pools are on track to open this weekend, in spite of a shortage of lifeguards.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation (SCP+R) officials updated today that the 137 lifeguards hired so far is enough to operate their seven pool facilities and two spray parks.

However, they may need to rotate when some pools are open to make sure there is enough staff, and not put swimmers’ safety at risk.

“We are looking for more guards because sometimes when the season starts the guards can’t always work when we really need them so we do need more guards but we have enough to open up,” said SCP+R’s Randy Lubee.

They are looking to hire more guards to avoid those situations.

Click here to apply to be a lifeguard.

