AAA says there will be a summer travel surge

According to AAA, they’re expecting travel this summer to increase by nearly 60% across the nation compared to last year.(WKYT)
By Reina Flores
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A AAA poll found travel over Memorial Day weekend will be up 56% in our region compared to last year.

Last year, they saw a major decrease in travel due to the pandemic, but now that vaccines are being offered, families are considering booking their vacations.

Around three million people in the Kansas region plan to travel this weekend and 90% of them will be driving.

Before you hit the road, AAA has some safety tips.

“Get in and get your car tuned up, make sure your battery is working properly and that you have good tread and inflation on your tires and change out your air filters and make sure everything is working and you get there safely to your destination,” said Shawn Steward.

AAA says Kansas anticipates rescuing about 28,000 people who break down in Kansas over the course of the summer.

