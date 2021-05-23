Advertisement

Two women arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says Rhonda Nicanor-Salvador (left) and Kendra Parrish (right)...
Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says Rhonda Nicanor-Salvador (left) and Kendra Parrish (right) were arrested on drug charges on Thursday, May 20, 2021 following a traffic stop.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested and now facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Honda passenger car for a traffic infraction on 198th road west of US Hwy 75 Thursday afternoon.

A Police narcotics K-9 alerted the vehicle, and deputies located contraband inside the vehicle.

Jackson Co. says the driver was Rhonda Renee Nicanor-Salvador, who was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, driving while suspended and no insurance.

The passenger, Kendra Denise Parrish, 33, of Lawrence, Kansas was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement.

