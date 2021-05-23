Two women arrested in Jackson Co. on drug charges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested and now facing drug charges following a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to Sheriff Tim Morse, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Honda passenger car for a traffic infraction on 198th road west of US Hwy 75 Thursday afternoon.

A Police narcotics K-9 alerted the vehicle, and deputies located contraband inside the vehicle.

Jackson Co. says the driver was Rhonda Renee Nicanor-Salvador, who was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, driving while suspended and no insurance.

The passenger, Kendra Denise Parrish, 33, of Lawrence, Kansas was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement.

