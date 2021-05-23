Advertisement

Two Topekans arrested on theft and meth charges in Jackson Co.

Sheriff TIm Morse said 31-year-old Shane Heslet and 25-year-old Andrew Meyer were stopped...
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans have been arrested on theft and drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Sheriff Tim Morse said 31-year-old Shane Heslet and 25-year-old Andrew Meyer were stopped in their car Friday afternoon after his office got a report that someone who was a suspect in a theft at the Holton Walmart Thursday returned Friday.

Deputies got to the store after Heslet and Meyer left and were stopped south of Banner on Highway 75.

They found several items that were thought to be stolen from Walmart including a large number of electronics and clothing.

They also found illegal drugs.

Heslet was arrested for theft, possession of stolen property, trespassing, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Meyer was arrested for theft, possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

The stolen items were returned to Walmart.

Heslet and Meyer are being held at the Jackson County Jail.

