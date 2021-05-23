Topeka Public Schools Class of 2020 high school graduates get long-awaited ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Masked up and one year late 2020 high school graduates from Topeka Public Schools finally had their graduation ceremony Sunday.

They savored being part of a class with a unique high school experience.

Victorio Peres a Topeka West grad said “It felt real good a once in a lifetime experience and I really liked it a lot,” he said.

Alejandra Solis-Hernandez, a Highland Park graduate reflected, “It honestly felt really weird but it’s something I really wanted to do it’s something that I felt I graduated I deserved it so that’s why I came back and did it”.

Wiltaven Lee from Topeka High described the moment as “loving because of course I get to see the people that I didn’t get to see for my last day and we get to see each other one last time before we officially set off and leave each other,” she said.

Highland Park grad Allison Cook said the pandemic’s effects carried into her college career.

“It was really fast-paced, everything ended so soon and right around the corner we just started college and then with all the covid testing and everything like that, everything was thrown at you at once.”

It changed others’ post-high school plans.

“Graduating cosmetology school at a point that I was supposed to but it took a little bit longer than it was supposed to,” said Hernandez.

“I was scared of the pandemic and being face to face with other folks,” said Lee.

“Instead I started working to make money for college in case I do want to go.”

One year of experience in a pandemic-shaped world they can all feel unified in closure.

“I’m enjoying it,” said Lee “I’m really excited because I thought it wasn’t going to happen at all.”

