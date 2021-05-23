TFD investigating fire at SE Pinecrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire is investigating a structure fire that caused an estimated $15,000 worth of damage Sunday morning.

At around 6 a.m. Sunday, a fire was seen within a dwelling located in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest Drive. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from a front window and it was extinguished. It was contained to the room it started in, but the smoke damage went throughout the home.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire according to TFD. There were no working smoke detectors were present in the room.

It is undetermined how it started and is under investigation. We will post more information when it is available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.