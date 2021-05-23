Suspect arrested after woman shot and killed in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police arrested a suspect after a woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Kansas City Police spokeswoman Capt. Leslie Foreman said the shooting was reported around 3:45 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of East Winner Road and Wallace Avenue.

Officers who responded to the shooting found the woman with gunshot wounds.

First responders tried to save the woman’s life but she died at the scene of the shooting. Her name and age were not immediately released.

Foreman said a suspect was arrested at the crime scene. The shooting was the 60th homicide of the year in Kansas City.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.