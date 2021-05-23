Scattered Rain Sunday, Storms Possible Monday Night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Highs expected to top out near 80 degrees today. 79 degrees expected in Topeka with scattered rain showers developing later this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today with showers not being as widespread as yesterday.

Tonight, we get down to the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies and very low rain chances. Winds will come down a bit too being from the south between 5-10 mph.

For Monday, highs break 80 for most in Northeast Kansas with many people staying dry during the day with isolated rain showers and possible a few thunderstorms during the day on Monday. Winds will be southerly between 10-15 mph.

Today: High near 79 degrees. Scattered showers this afternoon. Winds south at 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Low near 65 degrees. Partly cloudy sky conditions. Winds light from the south.

Tomorrow: High near 81 degrees. Partly cloudy with a very small chance for isolated rain showers during the day. Winds south at 10-15 mph.

We are tracking a storm system to our west in parts of Northwest Kansas Monday evening. These storms will track east and will weaken before reaching Northeast Kansas so we are not expecting severe weather on Monday night. There is a chance of seeing rain and leftover thunderstorms Monday night for areas north of I-70. Rain could be heavy at times and there could be some gusty winds near 40 mph as the storms dissipate Monday night.

80s still on Tuesday with a chance for seeing some rain and possibly isolated thunderstorms during the day with southerly winds still between 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with those scattered rain chances.

We could see more storm development on Wednesday and Thursday. An area of low pressure will form in Eastern Colorado and will provide for chances to see possible severe weather on Wednesday night. Right now though, it is looking like the highest chances for storms will be north of I-70 into parts of Nebraska. Wednesday during the day should be partly cloudy with a slight chance for some rain and small thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and highs in the lower 80s.

On Thursday, the threat for storms is currently lining up to be in south central Kansas leaving most of us here in Northeast Kansas unaffected. However, we will have to keep an eye on both these days as things could still change being several days out.

Winds will become north on Friday behind a cold front. This will cool our highs down to the middle 70s on Friday with rain and possibly thunderstorms Friday night. we climb back near 80 for next weekend with no rain expected on Friday or Saturday, but it’s looking like it could be rainy again on Sunday evening of next week.

