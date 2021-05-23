Advertisement

Online videos of golf course misbehavior earn man park ban

Someone who posted videos on TikTok showing a golf cart running over a sign on a Wichita golf...
Someone who posted videos on TikTok showing a golf cart running over a sign on a Wichita golf course and a person chasing geese from a golf cart has been banned from all of the city’s park facilities for a year.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Someone who posted videos on TikTok showing a golf cart running over a sign on a Wichita golf course and a person chasing geese from a golf cart has been banned from all of the city’s park facilities for a year.

Before the ban was handed down on Thursday, the city had asked on Twitter for help identifying the culprit.

Within a couple of hours, the city said it had found the man with 150 followers on TikTok who posted the videos after several people identified him.

City officials didn’t identify the offender publicly but they said he would receive a notice about the ban.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department is looking for information about a boy it found on Saturday...
TPD finds parents of child found Saturday morning
Topeka urges residents to avoid contact with Shunga Creek
One person with serious injuries in NW Topeka Blvd. car crash
Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says Rhonda Nicanor-Salvador (left) and Kendra Parrish (right)...
Two women arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.
A report from the Kansas Association of School Boards says North Lyon County Elementary School...
USD 253 rescinds contract offer for assistant principal after student was harrassed for being lesbian on school bus

Latest News

University of Kansas Graduation for 2020 and 2021 Class
University of Kansas Graduation for 2020 and 2021 Class
TFD is investigating a structure fire on SE Pinecrest Drive. (May 23, 2021)
TFD investigating fire at SE Pinecrest
Sunday Morning Weather
Sunday Morning Forecast
Sheriff TIm Morse said 31-year-old Shane Heslet and 25-year-old Andrew Meyer were stopped...
Two Topekans arrested on theft and meth charges in Jackson Co.