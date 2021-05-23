One person with serious injuries in NW Topeka Blvd. car crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police said one person was left with serious injuries and two more were with minor injuries following a two-car crash on NW Topeka Blvd.

They said around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the accident in the 1900 block of NW Topeka Blvd. where a gray SUV collided with a gray pickup truck. The SUV was travelling northbound on Topeka Blvd., the truck was headed southbound.

All occupants were transported by AMR to a hospital. Once the individual with serious injuries was stabilized, TPD cleared the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.