Kansas ranchers struggle to find veterinarians for livestock

Officials concerned about the lack of veterinarians for the Kansas livestock industry are asking ranchers to help them address the issue.(Diego Cervo | Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials concerned about the lack of veterinarians for the Kansas livestock industry are asking ranchers to help them address the issue.

A task force comprised of state, the livestock industry, and university officials is starting the effort with a survey.

The group hopes ranchers will respond to the online survey to help determine which parts of Kansas are most lacking in veterinarian care.

Cattle ranching and related industries contribute an estimated $8.7 billion to the state’s economy.

Deputy Kansas Agriculture Secretary Kelsey Olson says rural areas have a hard time attracting veterinarians because many veterinary students want to work in cities and treat smaller animals.

