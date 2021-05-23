2020 University of Kansas graduates join 2021 class for official commencement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The class of 2020 and 2021 Kansas Jayhawks walked the stage, well they stood when their individual school was called, Sunday morning for their graduation ceremony.

Graduate from the class of 2020 Marissa Duckett said she was surprised when no one called out names and instead they were told to stand.

“I didn’t know that was going to happen so that was a bit disappointing. Last year, KU just put our names on a website which didn’t feel great either.”

Graduate for the class of 2021 Austin Kennard said, “It feels nice with the whole family here and with the pandemic and everything, it just feels nice to just have this atmosphere and be able to be out here and do this.”

The commencement started with tradition though. Having all students walk through the Campanile Bell Tower then down the hill to the football stadium.

Kennard said it would have been nice to have graduation last week for the class of 2021, which was cancelled due to the weather, but it’s all about that tradition.

“We all just kind of stood up there, took photos with family and whatnot. Popped bottles of champagne, celebrated the day. It’s finally here.”

13′s own Reina Flores wore a cap and gown. She is now officially a KU 2020 graduate after waiting a year for the day.

“I’m honestly really thankful that the University of Kansas gave us the opportunity to walk again because when I got the news at first that graduation was going to be cancelled, my heart dropped on the floor,” she said. “My parents were pretty bummed out because I’m the first one from my family to graduate from a big-time college.”

She said as soon as they received an email from KU approving a new time for graduation, she said her family made sure they’d make it to Lawrence from their hometown in Plainfield, Illinois.

“My family literally dropped everything and requested off and made plans to spend the weekend with me no matter where they were or if they had to cancel anything to make it here and I couldn’t be more thankful for them because I know they’ve had plenty of sacrifices that they made for me to be here at this school,” she said.

It was a trip to get back to Lawrence for some students who had made post-graduation plans prior to the formal celebration.

Marissa Duckett moved to Atlanta to attend Emory College. She is studying to get her PhD after receiving her degree in Microbiology at KU.

She said it was a day she anticipated for a long time -- now she has closure.

Duckett said, “It feels weird to kind of be done with the school, of course, we’re alumni and we can come back at any time but it’s not the same as all four years. Just seeing each other around so it’s just been really nice just seeing people around.”

Duckett said the school cancelled individual school department celebrations as well, which she feels was also a big miss.

“I felt would be more so of what I would have desired. To see my professors and classmates throughout my four years that I got so close to,” she said. “But, it was still good closure.”

They leave with a diploma, and the slogan “Rock Chalk Jayhawk” they can hold onto forever.

The university had a live stream for those who could not attend in person. It will be put on their YouTube page.

