Woman killed in early morning crash in Kansas City, Missouri

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 31-year-old woman died early Saturday morning in a car crash, police said.

The accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. when the driver of a Dodge pickup heading northbound in Kansas City, Missouri, apparently lost control of the vehicle. The truck slid across the grass median into the southbound traffic and hit a Chevrolet sedan head-on, said Capt. Leslie Foreman with the Kansas City Police Department.

The woman who died was a passenger in the sedan, the Kansas City Star reported. Police have not released her name.

The driver of the sedan, identified only as male, is in serious, but stable, condition at a hospital.

Two men in the truck were also taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating whether driver impairment was a factor in the crash.

