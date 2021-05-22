Advertisement

Weekend forecast: Hit and miss showers/t-storms possible

Isolated rain is possible Saturday and Sunday
By Doug Meyers
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The latest indications are that all the days in the 8 day that have rain in the forecast. Rain on Monday - Wednesday is likely to cover many of us with measurable rainfall. Severe Storm chances begin to increase Wednesday and could last several days in a row to next weekend.

Saturday: Scattered showers/storms especially after 10am. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s, of course those that are stuck in rain for an extended period of time will be cooler. Winds S 5-15 mph.

Sunday: The probability of rain is lower than Saturday but still exists through the day. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

As for next week, highs remain in the 70s and 80s with several opportunities of rain everyday. As mentioned above the highest potential will be Tuesday with Monday being the lowest chance for rain.

