VA to host Memorial Day ceremonies around Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Department of Veterans Affairs will host Memorial Day ceremonies at cemeteries around Kansas.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says it will host Memorial Day ceremonies on May 31 at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery and Fort Scot National Cemetery. It said these are closed events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the VA, the ceremonies will include a wreath-laying, brief remarks, a moment of silence, rifle volley and the playing of Taps.

The VA said it operates 155 national cemeteries and 34 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 44 states and Puerto Rico. It said over 5 million Americans, including veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in its cemeteries. The VA provides headstones, markers or medallions for veterans buried in State and Territorial veterans’ cemeteries or interred in private cemeteries.

