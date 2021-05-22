Advertisement

Two women arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says Rhonda Nicanor-Salvador (left) and Kendra Parrish (right)...
Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse says Rhonda Nicanor-Salvador (left) and Kendra Parrish (right) were arrested on drug charges on Thursday, May 20, 2021 following a traffic stop.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two women have been arrested for drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse said deputies stopped a Honda passenger car was stopped Thursday afternoon for a traffic infraction on 198th Road west of Highway 75.

Deputies found illegal drugs in the car.

The driver, Rhonda Nicanor-Salvado was arrested for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, driving while suspended and not having car insurance.

The passenger 33-year-old Kendra Parrish of Lawrence was arrested for for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement.

Both are being held in the Jackson County Jail.

