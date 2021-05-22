TPD asks for public’s help identifying child found Saturday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department needs help identifying a child it found on Saturday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, it responded to the Likins Foster neighborhood after a young child was found wandering alone. It said the child is in police protective custody, but it does not know who the child is.

TPD said it is asking the public’s help to identify the child and their family.

If you know anything about this child, TPD said to call 911 with the information.

