Advertisement

TPD asks for public’s help identifying child found Saturday morning

The Topeka Police Department is looking for information about a boy it found on Saturday...
The Topeka Police Department is looking for information about a boy it found on Saturday morning, May 22, 2021.(TPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department needs help identifying a child it found on Saturday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, it responded to the Likins Foster neighborhood after a young child was found wandering alone. It said the child is in police protective custody, but it does not know who the child is.

TPD said it is asking the public’s help to identify the child and their family.

If you know anything about this child, TPD said to call 911 with the information.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka urges residents to avoid contact with Shunga Creek
A report from the Kansas Association of School Boards says North Lyon County Elementary School...
USD 253 rescinds contract offer for assistant principal after student was harrassed for being lesbian on school bus
2 West Virginia Magistrates have been indicted on several charges including wire fraud.
Charity founder ordered to repay thousands for using funds for Wounded Vets on himself
Three people were taken to a Topeka hospital with serious injuries after a semi-trailer and...
Two Topeka residents taken to hospital after crash on I-70 in Douglas County
David Garcia, an inmate in the Ellsworth Correctional Facility, died on May 20, 2021.
Kansas inmate serving nearly 30 year sentence dies at Ellsworth Correctional Facility

Latest News

RCPD works to help Flint Hills Breadbasket
(Source: The City of Manhattan)
Plaza West area wide planning study to begin
13 Sports Director Marleah Campbell (standing, in red) serves up breakfast to guests of the...
Combat Air Museum hosts 27th annual Celebrity Pancake Feed
T-Rell (standing at left) talks to the crowd waiting for free kids sneakers on Saturday, May...
Artist T-Rell hosts sneaker giveaway at Evergy Plaza