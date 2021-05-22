Topeka’s Woodland tied for 7th after PGA Championship Round 2
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kiwah Island, S.C. (WIBW) - Topeka-native Gary Woodland had plenty to celebrate on his 37th birthday Friday.
The former Kansas Jayhawk and Washburn Ichabod finished day two of competition in a five-way tie for seventh at 2-under. He started the day tied for eighth.
Phil Mickelson and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen sit tied for first at 5-under, followed by Brooks Koepka alone in third at 4-under.
Woodland tees off with Corey Conners at 1:10 p.m. Saturday on WIBW.
