Topeka’s Woodland tied for 7th after PGA Championship Round 2

Gary Woodland hits his tee shot on the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA...
Gary Woodland hits his tee shot on the seventh tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kiwah Island, S.C. (WIBW) - Topeka-native Gary Woodland had plenty to celebrate on his 37th birthday Friday.

The former Kansas Jayhawk and Washburn Ichabod finished day two of competition in a five-way tie for seventh at 2-under. He started the day tied for eighth.

Phil Mickelson and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen sit tied for first at 5-under, followed by Brooks Koepka alone in third at 4-under.

Woodland tees off with Corey Conners at 1:10 p.m. Saturday on WIBW.

