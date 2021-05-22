Topeka’s Woodland tied for 7th after PGA Championship Round 2

Kiwah Island, S.C. (WIBW) - Topeka-native Gary Woodland had plenty to celebrate on his 37th birthday Friday.

The former Kansas Jayhawk and Washburn Ichabod finished day two of competition in a five-way tie for seventh at 2-under. He started the day tied for eighth.

Phil Mickelson and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen sit tied for first at 5-under, followed by Brooks Koepka alone in third at 4-under.

Woodland tees off with Corey Conners at 1:10 p.m. Saturday on WIBW.

An even-par 72 has @GaryWoodland T7 at the @PGAChampionship after the 2nd round!



Moving day up tomorrow!#RockChalk pic.twitter.com/rlfqjWruxB — Kansas Men's Golf (@KUMensGolf) May 21, 2021

