Sen. Moran calls on leadership to reopen U.S. Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has urged leadership to reopen the U.S. Capitol Complex to visitors.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) urged Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to reopen the U.S. Capitol Complex to visitors on Thursday.

“With the recent announcement by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are able to gather indoors and outdoors without masks, the time has come to reopen the United States Capitol Complex to the people,” the Senators wrote.

The letter said COVID-19 is in retreat nationwide thanks to widespread vaccination efforts and hard work from medical professionals.

