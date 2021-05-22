Advertisement

Scattered Rain and Thunderstorms For Saturday

Moments of Sun Tomorrow
8-Day Forecast
8-Day Forecast(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday was mostly free of rain except for a few scattered rain showers. The air, however, has been anything but dry with dewpoint values in the middle to upper 60s near 70 degrees. Definitely going to be another muggy day today with highs in the middle 70s and near 80. Scattered rain showers and possibly some thunderstorms are likely going into today. The rain should begin to wind down as we progress into this evening and tonight though with lows in the middle 60s. Southerly winds will stay in place between 10-15 miles per hour today.

Today: High near 77. South winds 10-15 mph. Showers likely.

Tonight: Low near 64. South winds 5-10 mph. Showers ending, mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: High near 79. South winds 10-15 mph. Isolated rain. Mostly cloudy skies.

Highs break 80 for many in Northeast Kansas with southerly winds between 10-15 mph during the day on Monday with scattered rain showers likely again. You may see some sun on Monday though when it is not raining. Monday night will be in the middle to upper 60s.

80s still on Tuesday with a slight chance for seeing some rain and possibly isolated thunderstorms during the day with southwesterly winds still between 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy conditions are expected with those scattered rain chances.

We could see more storm development on Wednesday and Thursday. An area of low pressure will form in Eastern Colorado and will provide for chances to see possible severe weather on Wednesday night. Right now though, it is looking like the highest chances for storms will be north of I-70 into parts of Nebraska. Wednesday during the day should be partly cloudy with a slight chance for some rain and thunderstorms Wednesday evening and highs in the lower 80s.

Winds will become north late on Thursday possibly on Friday as a cold front is expected to pass through the region. This will cool our highs down to the upper 70s Thursday through Saturday with lower rain chances during the day on Friday.

