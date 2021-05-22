Santa Fe Trail’s Brett Schwartz dominates the discus

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - It started in the great outdoors.

“I used to go out to Pomona Lake and throw rocks.” Brett Schwartz, Santa Fe Trail thrower, said.

“We ran out of rocks everywhere else.” Anna Schwartz, Brett Schwartz’s mom, said.

“The bigger the rock the bigger the splash.” Brad Schwartz, Brett Schwartz’s dad, said.

“And then it just turned into that was so fun, lets go do it again.” Anna Schwartz said.

And the dream has grown.

“You just don’t realize what you’ve got until all of a sudden friends and neighbors saying ‘Hey, I’ve heard about this.” Anna Schwartz said.

“To this day I just can’t believe it ever happened.” Brad Schwartz said.

To championships.

“Just kind of coming out to do my best and putting everything I have into practice,” Brett Schwartz said. “I’m always one of the last ones to leave. Putting in the extra reps.”

Santa Fe Trail thrower Brett Schwartz entered his freshmen year with obvious talent at discus. And meet by meet, he grew.

“Started the season with like 135,” Brett Schwartz said. “And I just kept throwing better and better every meet. Just seemed like sky was the limit.”

“And every meet after that it was just progression,” Brad Schwartz said. “One after another. It was by five, ten feet every meet and it was just crazy to watch.”

First, he broke the school’s record for longest discus throw. Then, he took home a state championship.

“It’s just kind of crazy being a freshmen winning.” Brett Schwartz said.

“It’s just amazing,” Brad Schwartz said. “I’m just so proud of him.”

And in his junior season, he put forth his finest work. Throwing the discus 190 feet and 6 inches.

“New meet, new numbers,” Brett Schwartz said. “Just come out and throw your best and give it all you have.”

Schwartz has grown into one of the best discus talents in the nation.

“We’re so proud of him,” Anna Schwartz said. “We’re just so excited to watch him. This is so much fun. I almost wish time would stop.”

