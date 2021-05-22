Riley Co., Johnson Co. District Judges to sit with Kansas Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley Co. and a Johnson Co. District Judge will sit with the Kansas Supreme Court on May 28.

Kansas Courts says District Judge John Bosch of Riley Co. and District Judge Keven O’Grady of Johnson Co. will sit with the Kansas Supreme Court to hear and help decide a case on its May 28 docket via videoconference.

“The Supreme Court looks forward to Judge Bosch and Judge O’Grady hearing this case with us. They will read the case materials, prepare for oral argument, and deliberate with the court on its decision,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “We thank them for helping us, especially because we know they already have significant caseloads in their district courts to handle.”

According to the Court, Bosch serves in the 21st Judicial District, which is made up of Clay and Riley counties and was appointed judge in 2012.

“I am honored to be asked to sit with the Kansas Supreme Court, and I look forward to the opportunity,” Bosch said.

The Court said before becoming a judge, Bosch was in private practice and served as Clay Co. attorney. It said he earned a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University in 1978 and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law in 1981.

According to the Court, O’Grady serves in the 10th Judicial District, which is made up of Johnson Co. and was appointed judge in 2012.

“It is a special privilege and honor to have the opportunity to contribute, even in a small way, to the work of our Supreme Court,” he said. “Participating in, and observing close up, our justices at work will be a valuable experience that can only help me to become a better trial court judge.”

The Court said before becoming a judge, O’Grady practiced law in Overland Park. It said he earned his bachelor’s degree from Rockhurst College in 1984 and a law degree from the University of Kansas School of Law in 1987.

According to the Court, Bosch and O’Grady will join justices via videoconference at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 28, to hear the case of Appeal No. 121,109: Stormont-Vail Healthcare Inc. v. Harold E. Sievers. It said the Shawnee Co. case started after Stormont Vail Health gained a consent judgment against Sievers and requested orders of garnishment to collect the judgment.

The Court said Sievers objected to the garnishment order that attached to his property held by Capitol Federal Savings Bank, arguing that the money in his bank account was earnings exempt under the law. It said the district court overruled Sievers’ objection after an evidentiary hearing.

According to the Court, the Court of Appeals held the district court correctly found the funds in Sievers’ bank account were not exempt. It said Judge Melissa Standridge dissented and held that due to the wages being electronically paid to Sievers by his employer via direct deposit, they clearly meet the statutory definition of earnings and are exempt from attachment through garnishment.

The Court said the issue on review will be whether the district court and Court of Appeals made a mistake by concluding the wages earned lost their status as earnings when they were deposited into his bank account and became garnishable.

