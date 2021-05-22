RESULTS: Northeast Kansas swimmers and divers compete at State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State’s best-of-the-best swimmers and divers are hitting the pool at State this weekend in Topeka.

As part of the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s COVID protocols, the meet is split into two single-day competitions with prelims and finals taking place on the same day. Class 6A takes place Friday, with 1A through 5A competing Saturday.

Keep up to date with the latest results here:

6A

Team Results 1. Blue Valley West 2. Shawnee Mission East 3. Lawrence

200 Yard Medley Relay 1. Blue Valley West 2. Shawnee Mission East 3. Lawrence

200 Yard Freestyle 1. Carmen Braden, Jr., Lawrence 2. Caroline Orr, So., Blue Valley West 3. Emma Schmidt, Jr., Blue Valley

200 Yard IM 1. Addi Barnes, Sr., Blue Valley West 2. Anne Deedy, Jr., Shawnee Mission East 3. Maeve Linscott, Jr., Shawnee Mission East

50 Yard Freestyle 1. Ariana Dirkzwager, Jr., Wichita East 2. Caroline Blake, Jr., Blue Valley North 3. Baylor McPherson, Sr., Wichita East

1 mtr Diving Madeline Bridges, Sr., Blue Valley Delaney Stanley, Jr., Olathe North Carolyn Nuss, Sr., Blue Valley North

100 Yard Butterfly 1. Annika Finzen, Fr., Blue Valley West 2. Lolly Hindman, So., Lawrence Free State 3. Aubrey Fischer, Sr., Lawrence

100 Yard Freestyle 1. Ariana Dirkzwager, Jr., Wichita East 2. Caroline Blake, Jr., Blue Valley North 3. Caroline Orr, So., Blue Valley West

500 Yard Freestyle 1. Addi Barnes, Sr., Blue Valley West 2. Maleigha Vietti, Jr., Blue Valley West 3. Emma Schmidt, Jr., Blue Valley

200 Yard Freestyle Relay 1. Wichita East 2. Blue Valley North 3. Blue Valley Northwest

100 Yard Backstroke 1. Annika Finzen, Fr., Blue Valley West 2. Sophia Paduano, Fr., Blue Valley Northwest 3. Lolly Hindman, So., Lawrence Free State

100 Yard Breaststroke 1. Anne Deedy, Jr., Shawnee Mission East 2. Maeve Linscott, Jr., Shawnee Mission East 3. Caroline Polhemus, Jr., Blue Valley West

400 Yard Freestyle Relay 1. Blue Valley West 2. Wichita East 3. Shawnee Mission East



View KSHSAA’s full 6A results here.

