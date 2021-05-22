RESULTS: Northeast Kansas swimmers and divers compete at State
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State’s best-of-the-best swimmers and divers are hitting the pool at State this weekend in Topeka.
As part of the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s COVID protocols, the meet is split into two single-day competitions with prelims and finals taking place on the same day. Class 6A takes place Friday, with 1A through 5A competing Saturday.
6A
- Team Results
- 1. Blue Valley West
- 2. Shawnee Mission East
- 3. Lawrence
- 200 Yard Medley Relay
- 1. Blue Valley West
- 2. Shawnee Mission East
- 3. Lawrence
- 200 Yard Freestyle
- 1. Carmen Braden, Jr., Lawrence
- 2. Caroline Orr, So., Blue Valley West
- 3. Emma Schmidt, Jr., Blue Valley
- 200 Yard IM
- 1. Addi Barnes, Sr., Blue Valley West
- 2. Anne Deedy, Jr., Shawnee Mission East
- 3. Maeve Linscott, Jr., Shawnee Mission East
- 50 Yard Freestyle
- 1. Ariana Dirkzwager, Jr., Wichita East
- 2. Caroline Blake, Jr., Blue Valley North
- 3. Baylor McPherson, Sr., Wichita East
- 1 mtr Diving
- Madeline Bridges, Sr., Blue Valley
- Delaney Stanley, Jr., Olathe North
- Carolyn Nuss, Sr., Blue Valley North
- 100 Yard Butterfly
- 1. Annika Finzen, Fr., Blue Valley West
- 2. Lolly Hindman, So., Lawrence Free State
- 3. Aubrey Fischer, Sr., Lawrence
- 100 Yard Freestyle
- 1. Ariana Dirkzwager, Jr., Wichita East
- 2. Caroline Blake, Jr., Blue Valley North
- 3. Caroline Orr, So., Blue Valley West
- 500 Yard Freestyle
- 1. Addi Barnes, Sr., Blue Valley West
- 2. Maleigha Vietti, Jr., Blue Valley West
- 3. Emma Schmidt, Jr., Blue Valley
- 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
- 1. Wichita East
- 2. Blue Valley North
- 3. Blue Valley Northwest
- 100 Yard Backstroke
- 1. Annika Finzen, Fr., Blue Valley West
- 2. Sophia Paduano, Fr., Blue Valley Northwest
- 3. Lolly Hindman, So., Lawrence Free State
- 100 Yard Breaststroke
- 1. Anne Deedy, Jr., Shawnee Mission East
- 2. Maeve Linscott, Jr., Shawnee Mission East
- 3. Caroline Polhemus, Jr., Blue Valley West
- 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
- 1. Blue Valley West
- 2. Wichita East
- 3. Shawnee Mission East
View KSHSAA’s full 6A results here.
