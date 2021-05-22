Advertisement

Remember Our Fallen ride to stop in Junction City Sunday evening

Though the “Run for the Wall” cross-country motorcycle ride has been canceled this year because of COVID-19 concerns, a similar ride honoring veterans called "Remember Our Fallen" is being organized, with a stop planned for May 23 in Junction City, according to the JC Post.(JC Post)
By Little Apple Post
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Run for the wall cross country motorcycle ride was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But there is a group that has decided to participate in a ride called Remember Our Fallen.

Dan Hammond said due to the number of locations where Run For the Wall would pass through it was too complicated to deal with the various COVID-19 restrictions. “So a group of us got together and we decided to ride anyway. And we’re going to do what is called the Remember Our Fallen Ride. " Hammond said this event will remember those who have fallen, in particular the Vietnam veterans. “Because they didn’t get the return home they should have.”

The riders will stop in Junction City for an overnight stay on Sunday, May 23rd, arriving about 5:30 to 6 p.m.  There will be a flag line, some streets will be closed off, there will be a police escort from I-70 up South Washington Street to Heritage Park, and there will be a ceremony in the park.

Hammond estimated that there will be about 70 riders from across the nation. The ride goes from California and travels across the country before ending at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

